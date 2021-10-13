Sustainable living must become a part of popular culture

To the editor: President Joe Biden is on the green energy track to curb climate change. However, his campaign lacks one thing; the president must jumpstart the American people to change their consumer and waste disposal habits.
Change has to come from all sides of society to have impact. One person living sustainably doesn’t have enough impact, so to make a real difference, we must create entire communities that are committed to living sustainably.
The old adage that says, the only thing that doesn’t change is change itself, is so very true in this case. Human beings are reluctant to change, but we must make these changes together for the sake humanity.
I recently had the opportunity to listen to a live Facebook post with the Dalai Lama about climate change. His excellency is surely a true inspiration. The comment that most inspired me was, “You have problem, you have brain, figure it out.” His solution is so simple, yet is so complicated, but perfect. We have brains, so can figure climate change out.
The President, and local leaders, must implore the American people to make sustainable living a part of popular culture.
Community Perspective
