Sustainable holiday
To the editor: I have written previously about the need to stop wasteful consumerism; one of the first steps we should take is to commit to more sustainable holidays.
One holiday alone produces millions of tons of unnecessary waste. If we can make a commitment to reduce the amount of waste, we can begin to make a difference.
There are several websites that outline better choices for more sustainable holidays. Some examples are: choose LED lights; decorate with what you already have; choose reusable cloth bags instead of wrapping paper; shop local; and refrain from buying plastic gifts, etc. More resources are available that outline these ideas better on the internet.
It’s time to crack the dome of ignorance that we live under, and make better choice about what we consume, including how we celebrate our holidays.
The best way to make a difference, is by choosing different; please make the choice of more sustainable holidays for your families.
Edith Kokrine
North Pole