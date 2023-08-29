 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Supreme Court may decide if Trump can hold office again

To the editor: There’s an important article in the 19th of August Atlantic Magazine which all should read. It’s briefly summarized here. The authors are the retired conservative federal judge, J. Micheal Luttig, and a constitutional law professor, Laurence H. Tribe, at Harvard University. The conclusion of the article is that former President Trump cannot hold public office at the state or federal level ever again because of his actions. The following is a direct quote from the Atlantic article.

“Having thought long and deeply about the text, history, and purpose of the Fourteenth Amendment’s disqualification clause for much of our professional careers, both of us concluded some years ago that, in fact, a conviction would be beside the point.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.