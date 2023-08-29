Supreme Court may decide if Trump can hold office again

To the editor: There’s an important article in the 19th of August Atlantic Magazine which all should read. It’s briefly summarized here. The authors are the retired conservative federal judge, J. Micheal Luttig, and a constitutional law professor, Laurence H. Tribe, at Harvard University. The conclusion of the article is that former President Trump cannot hold public office at the state or federal level ever again because of his actions. The following is a direct quote from the Atlantic article.
“Having thought long and deeply about the text, history, and purpose of the Fourteenth Amendment’s disqualification clause for much of our professional careers, both of us concluded some years ago that, in fact, a conviction would be beside the point.
The disqualification clause operates independently of any such criminal proceedings and, indeed, also independently of impeachment proceedings and of congressional legislation. The clause was designed to operate directly and immediately upon those who betray their oaths to the Constitution, whether by taking up arms to overturn our government or by waging war on our government by attempting to overturn a presidential election through a bloodless coup.
“We were immensely gratified to see that a richly researched article soon to be published in an academic journal has recently come to the same conclusion that we had and is attracting well-deserved attention outside a small circle of scholars — including Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and Anjani Jain of the Yale School of Management, whose encouragement inspired us to write this piece. The evidence laid out by the legal scholars William Baude and Michael Stokes Paulsen in “The Sweep and Force of Section Three,” available as a preprint, is momentous. Sooner or later, it will influence, if not determine, the course of American constitutional history — and American history itself.”
For the 14th Amendment to exclude Trump from any public office, the article says that a responsible state or federal official must refuse to allow Trump to be placed on a ballot.
This action will likely be challenged and will eventually end up at the Supreme Court.
If the court supports the Constitution as they claim, Trump should be excluded from holding office.