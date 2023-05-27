Supreme Court gets it right with Sackett decision

To the editor: Alaska is blessed with abundance with so many things, including bodies of water. Our state has more coastline than the rest of the United States combined, with 12,000 rivers traversing more than 365,000 miles and over three million lakes of over five acres (eat your heart out, Minnesota!).
Federal regulations, including the Waters of the United States (WOTUS), therefore affect Alaska more than any other state in the nation. We’ve seen the EPA — through executive order and regulatory shenanigans — look to usurp states’ and private property owners’ rights by advancing expansive, crippling additions to WOTUS during the Obama and Biden presidencies.
It was incredibly satisfying to see the Supreme Court’s decision this week in Sackett vs. EPA, where the court unanimously struck back at the EPA’s overreach. It reminded me of the crushing victory against the Stand for Salmon ballot measure in 2018, where Alaska’s voters spoke loud and clear: Some waters are appropriate for strict government control and oversight, and some are not.
The court’s opinion that WOTUS can now only cover year-round, permanent, contiguous waterways brings clarity to landowners, and will allow for private property owners to work in conjunction with government at all levels, rather than against each other moving forward.
The Supreme Court got it right with Sackett, and Alaska will benefit from its decision.