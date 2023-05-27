 Skip to main content
Supreme Court gets it right with Sackett decision

To the editor: Alaska is blessed with abundance with so many things, including bodies of water. Our state has more coastline than the rest of the United States combined, with 12,000 rivers traversing more than 365,000 miles and over three million lakes of over five acres (eat your heart out, Minnesota!).

Federal regulations, including the Waters of the United States (WOTUS), therefore affect Alaska more than any other state in the nation. We’ve seen the EPA — through executive order and regulatory shenanigans — look to usurp states’ and private property owners’ rights by advancing expansive, crippling additions to WOTUS during the Obama and Biden presidencies.

