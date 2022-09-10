Supporting the Interior Alaska Land Trust

The Interior Alaska Land Trust conserves land in the Fairbanks area for the benefit of our community and tries to meet the highest standards of operations while keeping operating costs low and directing most of its funds and energy to land conservation.
The Interior Alaska Land Trust received accreditation through the national Land Trust Accreditation Commission in 2017 and is now applying for renewal of its accreditation. This five-year review will assure members, landowners, grant agencies and donors that the Interior Alaska Land Trust is operating and conserving land in a way that meets national quality standards.
Accreditation renewal includes the opportunity for public input. The Land Trust Accreditation Commission accepts signed, written comments on pending applications. Comments must relate to how the Interior Alaska Land Trust complies with national quality standards. These standards address the ethical and technical operation of a land trust. For the full list of standards see www.landtrustaccreditation.org/help-and-resources/indicator-practices.
To learn more about the accreditation program and to submit a comment, visit www.landtrustaccreditation.org, or email your comment to info@landtrustaccreditation.org. Comments may also be faxed or mailed to the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, Attn: Public Comments: (fax) 518-587-3183; (mail) 36 Phila Street, Suite 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Comments on the Interior Alaska Land Trust’s application will be most useful by Sept. 30, 2022.
The Interior Alaska Land Trust has grown for over 25 years thanks to the support, generosity and forward-looking vision of our community. People of Fairbanks who value preserving open-space lands for our future generations have donated their family lands and contributed financial support for the purchase and stewardship of properties. Our donors are our mainstay, and our volunteers who work as board members, or make annual land inspections, and assist in clean-ups, trail maintenance and weed pulls are our life-breath. Thank you, Fairbanks!