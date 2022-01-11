 Skip to main content
Supporting the Freedom to Vote Act

To the editor: I am writing in support of the Freedom to Vote Act. This act will set minimum fair election standards, resulting in more citizens voting in future elections. It will also eliminate extreme and sophisticated gerrymandering for congressional districts, which now insulates most elected officials — in both red and blue states — from the risk of losing an election. Another provision would create a matching system for small donors that would make our elected officials more responsive to the average voter instead of the wealthy. Each state would be free to adopt the matching system — or not.

Nationwide, we see brazen attempts to overturn legitimate elections by putting partisans in power, handing over election machines to partisan “auditors” and intimidating fair-minded election officials. The Freedom to Vote Act would counter these threats to the integrity of our election system. In addition, this bill would eliminate the huge amount of dark money spending that has dominated campaigns since the Citizens United decision opened the floodgates. Billionaires should not be allowed to buy elections.

The anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection is a stark reminder that our free and fair election system — the bedrock of democracy — is still under attack. The Freedom to Vote Act would go a long way toward restoring public faith in our election system. The vote on this bill is expected to take place in the Senate later this month. This is a crucial vote for the health of our democracy. Please urge Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan to vote “yes.”

