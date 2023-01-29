 Skip to main content
Supporting schools in need

Within 24 hours I had enough donations to share with my colleagues so that they could provide snacks to their students. I was asked to create an Amazon Wishlist, and it was empty within 24 hours. I even had pencil donations which I desperately needed!

I am so very touched by this community and incredibly grateful for your support. If ever you are interested in donating, every school in our district is in need. Thank you, Fairbanks, for reaffirming why I love this town. My students and I thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

