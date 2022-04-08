Supporting mental health needs

To the editor: An April 4 USA Today article again highlighted rising military suicide rates, especially at Fort Wainwright (bit.ly/373YZ6H). We commend Army leadership for their considerable efforts to address quality of life issues and reduce the stigma of seeking out mental health treatment. We also know that addressing suicide takes a community-wide effort. Alaska Behavioral Health is proud to provide services and be part of such community efforts.
• Our Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic now offers in-person services in Fairbanks at 926 Aspen St., in addition to telehealth services which have been available since June 2020.
• Our Mobile Crisis Team, dispatched through 9-1-1, addresses mental health crises in the community, alongside or instead of law enforcement. Trained clinicians and peer support specialists address the initial crisis, route to appropriate care, and provide follow up to those experiencing a crisis.
• Our psychiatry department has expanded capacity to see both children and adults in Fairbanks.
• Alaska Behavioral Health and the Cohen Clinic will join with American Foundation for Suicide Prevention — Alaska for the Out of the Darkness Walk for Suicide prevention in Fairbanks on June 4. Join our team or come on your own. We’d love to see you!
• We’re excited to be joining F&H Fitness for Spin for A Cause on June 18, raising funds for the Cohen Clinic, AFSP and Alaska’s Careline, all organizations dedicated to reducing deaths by suicide.
When we work together to support each other through mental health services and community events, we know we can make a difference.