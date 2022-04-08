 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Supporting mental health needs

  • Comments

To the editor: An April 4 USA Today article again highlighted rising military suicide rates, especially at Fort Wainwright (bit.ly/373YZ6H). We commend Army leadership for their considerable efforts to address quality of life issues and reduce the stigma of seeking out mental health treatment. We also know that addressing suicide takes a community-wide effort. Alaska Behavioral Health is proud to provide services and be part of such community efforts.

• Our Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic now offers in-person services in Fairbanks at 926 Aspen St., in addition to telehealth services which have been available since June 2020.

• Our Mobile Crisis Team, dispatched through 9-1-1, addresses mental health crises in the community, alongside or instead of law enforcement. Trained clinicians and peer support specialists address the initial crisis, route to appropriate care, and provide follow up to those experiencing a crisis.

• Our psychiatry department has expanded capacity to see both children and adults in Fairbanks.

• Alaska Behavioral Health and the Cohen Clinic will join with American Foundation for Suicide Prevention — Alaska for the Out of the Darkness Walk for Suicide prevention in Fairbanks on June 4. Join our team or come on your own. We’d love to see you!

• We’re excited to be joining F&H Fitness for Spin for A Cause on June 18, raising funds for the Cohen Clinic, AFSP and Alaska’s Careline, all organizations dedicated to reducing deaths by suicide.

When we work together to support each other through mental health services and community events, we know we can make a difference.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.