Supporting Liz Reeves-Ramos for Borough Assembly

To the editor: I am writing today to share my opinion on why we should elect Liz Reeves-Ramos to be on our Borough Assembly.
Liz has a proven track record of being fiscally responsible and for being personally responsible for budgeting and financial matters for others. This is evidenced by her tenure with the state of Alaska as a public assistance case worker, and then holding the position of a court-appointed guardian for Adult Protective Services. All together, Liz has 15 years of experience in human services. Liz understands everyday people and their struggles, and I feel confident she will use her position on the Borough Assembly to make fiscally responsible decisions that affect us all.
Another point I would like to make is that Liz is a lifelong Alaskan. She grew up in Denali Park and spent time there as a business owner during her 20s. This gives Liz personal insight into matters that affect Alaskans specifically, such as our unique economy, subsistence lifestyles, and social issues such as addiction and Seasonal Affective Disorder. Liz will be able to draw on these experiences to be a very well rounded representative for our community.
Lastly, Liz will make an excellent addition to the Borough Assembly because of her heart of service. Liz is engaged in the community. She cares about people and is an amazing listener. I know she will use these skills to accurately represent her constituents and ensure her decisions are beneficial and responsible for everyone.
Liz, thank you for running! You will definitely have my vote on Oct. 4!