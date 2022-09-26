 Skip to main content
Supporting Liz Reeves-Ramos for Borough Assembly

To the editor: I am writing today to share my opinion on why we should elect Liz Reeves-Ramos to be on our Borough Assembly.

Liz has a proven track record of being fiscally responsible and for being personally responsible for budgeting and financial matters for others. This is evidenced by her tenure with the state of Alaska as a public assistance case worker, and then holding the position of a court-appointed guardian for Adult Protective Services. All together, Liz has 15 years of experience in human services. Liz understands everyday people and their struggles, and I feel confident she will use her position on the Borough Assembly to make fiscally responsible decisions that affect us all.

