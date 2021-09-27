Supporting candidates who support the community

To the editor: When I considered which local candidates I wanted to vote for in the upcoming election, I looked for people who think objectively about issues, use reason and fact to make decisions, and think and behave in a rational manner.
I’ve noticed that the opponents of my chosen candidates are mostly “anti.” They are anti-LGBT, anti-Black lives, anti-education and anti-community. Most critically, these opposing candidates are anti-science, at a time when science and modern medicine are keeping our community out of complete disaster. Some of these opponents believe in quackery, hoaxes and disinformation like the Qanon nonsense, which is a delusional “theory” about Satan. Do we really want someone who is delusional making decisions for the community?!
Some of the school board candidates fear the bogeyman they call CRT (about which they know nothing, and it isn’t part of our curriculum anyway), and they absolutely hate LGBT people. Do we want school board members who hate some of our students and teachers?! They are running on campaigns of complete ignorance, prejudice, fear and hatred. They don’t even know what is actually being taught in our schools, as is made evident when they repeat ad nauseum “reading, writing and arithmetic” as their limited view of what education should be. Seriously, they don’t want science, health, history, art, music, physical education, geography or anything else taught at school?! Why would anyone elect these people?
However, the good news is that we have some excellent candidates for all of these offices, candidates who are thoughtful and rational. They actively participate in our community rather than try to tear it down. They are not extremists and do not make decisions based on party platforms or loyalty to certain groups. They care about all our residents, regardless of gender, background, religion, ethnicity, etc. I trust them to give us the good governance we deserve. I encourage the thinking public to vote for Guttenberg, Kelly, Fletcher, Sanderson and Morotti.
These are solely my opinions and do not reflect the views of my employer or any group of which I am part.
Karen Jensen,
Fairbanks