Supporting April Smith for school board

To the editor: We 100% support April Smith for re-election to the Fairbanks North Star Borough school board. She has proven herself time and again in fighting for safe schools. She believes educators should not be forced to present lessons or enforce policy that goes against their religious and moral beliefs. She believes families should feel safe to send their children to public school without wondering if the materials/teaching go against the values they teach in their home.
On the other hand, her opponent Bobby Burgess, supports compelling speech to force people to use pronouns that violate reality. He supports lessons and policy to focus on victimhood and violating the rights of many to appease the few. We do not need to protect the new fad of LGBTQIA2S+, as our policies protect all students/employees from discrimination and bullying, which is as it should be. Lets focus on the basics and leave the rest to be taught in the homes, by parents and guardians.