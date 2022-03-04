 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor

Supporting an increase in the Base Student Allocation

To the editor: On Friday, March 4, I’ll be testifying to the House Finance Committee about the need to increase the Base Student Allocation (BSA). Parents, grandparents, community members, please join me.

The BSA, an amount the state provides per student each year, has not seen an increase in seven years. During that time, we’ve seen our schools increase class sizes and force cuts on important programs to stretch district dollars. The proposed $50 million increase represents one piece of a multi-pronged effort to ensure that our children have every opportunity to excel in Alaska’s classrooms. We have heard from many school districts, educators and parents about the need for adequate funding, especially as everyday costs are skyrocketing. From rural basketball being cut, vocational education programs going away, to class size increases, the impacts on our students of flat funding for seven years is real and harmful. Strong schools affect the entire community and are part of the economic engine of Fairbanks.

The Fairbanks Northstar Borough School District is doing its part to trim its budget and find efficiencies. It cannot, however, give our students the education they need and deserve without the state stepping up to do its part.

Testify from 1:30-3:30 in-person at the Legislative Information Office (LIO), 1292 Sadler Way, Suite 308, or by phone at 844-586-9085. If unable to testify via phone send email testimony about the budget to House.Finance@akleg.gov.

