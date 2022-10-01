Support the arts with votes for Radgosky and Harty

To the editor: On Oct. 4, I will be voting for Brandy Harty and Kaneisha Radgosky for school board.
As a volunteer with Fairbanks Public Schools Music Advocacy committee, I have been very involved with advocating for the preservation of our elementary schools’ band and orchestra programs. Sadly, despite the community’s outpouring of support, last spring, the school board voted to pass a budget that eliminated these programs. Fairbanks students are now unable to participate in band or orchestra until they reach middle school in the 6th grade. It is an enormous blow to our students, as well as to the musical culture that is such a big part of what makes Fairbanks such a wonderful place to live.
Fairbanks needs strong schools that are able to support quality learning opportunities for our kids. Without them, our community will be unable to attract or retain educators, or to attract and retain families with school-age children. The parents of these school-aged children are a significant percentage of our workforce. Strong schools, however, require investment. Which is why I’m so baffled that both Brandy’s and Kaneisha’s opponents have accepted funding from, and chosen to align themselves with legislators, school board members, and borough assembly members who have repeatedly spoken and voted against adequately funding our schools.
It is easy for a candidate to say they “support the arts.” But in order for these programs to actually survive and thrive, they require district and school board leadership that 1) truly believes in and supports the promise of public education, and 2) understands, with clarity, why thriving arts programs are essential to the success of our schools.
For these reasons and more, I hope that on October 4th you’ll join me in voting for Brandy Harty and Kaneisha Radgosky for school board seats C and D.