Support the arts with votes for Radgosky and Harty

To the editor: On Oct. 4, I will be voting for Brandy Harty and Kaneisha Radgosky for school board.

As a volunteer with Fairbanks Public Schools Music Advocacy committee, I have been very involved with advocating for the preservation of our elementary schools’ band and orchestra programs. Sadly, despite the community’s outpouring of support, last spring, the school board voted to pass a budget that eliminated these programs. Fairbanks students are now unable to participate in band or orchestra until they reach middle school in the 6th grade. It is an enormous blow to our students, as well as to the musical culture that is such a big part of what makes Fairbanks such a wonderful place to live.

