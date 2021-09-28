Support Rogers for City Council

To the editor: As lifelong resident of Fairbanks, June Rogers cares deeply about our community as a healthy place to live, work and play.
As a businesswoman, she understands the value of money well spent, the need for smart investments that allow our community to thrive, to be the place where we all can enjoy a healthy, safe, economically secure place to live.
As a city councilwoman she has continued to be a strong and steady voice, looking for the best for our community, whatever the challenge.
I urge all residents of Fairbanks to strongly support and vote for June Rogers for City Council seat B.