Support of Matherly

To the editor: I just want to give a shout-out to Jim Matherly in support of his upcoming election. Jim is one of the rare finds in politics. He stays in touch through social media with all of his constituents, no matter the issue. Whether it’s a small issue or big issue, he genuinely cares. It doesn’t matter if it’s something he agrees with or is opposed to. He treats the situation with respect and not in the spectrum of left or right, Republican or Democrat, but rather as a real issue of concern with an open mind. He did a very good job as mayor and gave it his all. That’s the type of person we need to represent all people in our community.
David Sivigliano