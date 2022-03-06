Support local music education

 Skip to main content
To the editor: Music is a universal language, expressing social and cultural values, but not bound by them. The study of music, as with all languages, is best begun early in life. Instrumental music is uniquely human, and its production exercises the entire human brain and body.

The comprehensive music program in the Fairbanks North Star Borough (FNSB) school district has been built up over many years by teachers and music educators. A large inventory of instruments in the schools allows everyone to participate, and there are performance opportunities in Fairbanks including solo and group acts of all types of music, theater productions and a world class concert orchestra.

The recent erosion of music programs in the FNSB school district is alarming. There is no reason a student in the Interior of Alaska should not have the combined advantages of growing up in the Great Land and acquiring a comprehensive education, including music and the arts along with math, science and literature. Please do not let the music education program shrivel up and die. It is a vital part of our community.

Charles and Tone Deehr

Goldstream Valley

