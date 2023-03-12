Support local interests

To the editor: The News-Miner editorial on the 1st of February appears to have been written by someone who is unfamiliar with the importance of salmon in Alaska.
The paper has suggested that the EPA, Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan, Rep. Peltola, and many, if not most Alaskans, are wrong about wanting to shut down the potential Pebble Mine operation to protect our salmon. The company proposing to develop the Pebble Mine (as with most of the major extraction industries in Alaska) is not an Alaska company, nor is it even a U.S. company.
Those of us who have lived here a few decades understand that these foreign extraction industries take from Alaska while leaving precious little of value in return. Even if the chance of a catastrophic mine spill is very small (acid mine waste must be stored safely in perpetuity!), is it worth the gamble that we could lose forever our prized Bristol Bay salmon runs?
Our local paper should also take a stand against the planned debacle of hauling ore on our state highways from Tetlin to Fort Knox. The state gets little except destroyed highways, more air pollution, and a few highway deaths as a result of the near constant ore hauling behemoths that will be dodging cars and school buses 24 hours a day. As with the proposed Pebble Mine, those pushing the Tetlin project are claiming it will only occur for a short time while knowing that’s not true. It makes far more sense for those involved to build a mill in the Tetlin area since there is a lot of mining potential nearby and doing so would not create a disaster for the state.
Again, the companies involved are not Alaskan nor are they U.S. companies. Why should Alaskans take all of the negatives while the wealth goes mostly out of the country, with some deservedly going to the Tetlin Tribe?
The News-Miner should recognize it is a local paper and should be supporting what is good for Fairbanks and the Interior rather than be a cheerleader for foreign interests.