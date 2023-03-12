Support local interests

 Skip to main content
To the editor: The News-Miner editorial on the 1st of February appears to have been written by someone who is unfamiliar with the importance of salmon in Alaska.

The paper has suggested that the EPA, Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan, Rep. Peltola, and many, if not most Alaskans, are wrong about wanting to shut down the potential Pebble Mine operation to protect our salmon. The company proposing to develop the Pebble Mine (as with most of the major extraction industries in Alaska) is not an Alaska company, nor is it even a U.S. company.

