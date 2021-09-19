Support Kristan Kelly for Seat G
To the editor: I support Kristan Kelly for Assembly Seat G and urge community members to carefully consider the choice of candidates for that seat in the upcoming Oct. 5 municipal election.
From my perspective as a 30-plus year Fairbanks business owner and someone actively engaged in community affairs over that time, I believe Kristan possesses the skills, abilities, energy and personal qualifications needed to serve effectively on our Borough Assembly. Kristan Kelly’s work as an educator and writer has consistently demonstrated a principled and sound approach to education, public news reporting and community affairs, both governmental and non-governmental.
Kristan promotes the wise and judicious use of precious borough resources and supports the borough tax cap. Kristan relates to all in an open, friendly and inclusive manner, willing to listen to all sides of a story and keenly interested in others and their concerns.
She is thoughtful and balanced and supports a pragmatic approach to borough budgeting to build reasonable, sustainable public services. She understands the issues critical to maintaining our community’s quality of life and has a long history in helping build our community education system and, in so doing, building Fairbanks, including the business sector. Visit her website www.kristankellyforassembly.com.
I care deeply about our community. My children were raised here and are now raising their children here. Please join me in voting for Kristan Kelly for Assembly Seat G on Oct. 5.