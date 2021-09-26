You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Support Jeff Rentzel for school board

  • Comments

To the editor: Some candidates for public office have a lot to say about their experience and accomplishments. One local candidate does not say enough about his dedication to children and youth and his decades of raising foster children and caring for kids without parent support.

Jeff Rentzel is running for school board and has earned our support. Jeff spent a career working with young people in youth facilities. He has mentored children and youth with a myriad of problems and misfortunes. Sometimes he was the only caring adult in their lives.

Jeff and his wife have cared for 28 foster children and recently adopted a son who was 14 years old when he came to live with Jeff’s family three years ago. He was an eighth grader reading at fourth-grade level. He had never spent a full year in school. With Jeff’s caring guidance he progressed in his reading and since entering high school has achieved a 4.0 GPA. This is only one of many success stories about children and youth who have been loved and cared for by Jeff and his wife.

I have served on the school board and know firsthand the issues board members grapple with. The best board members are those who genuinely have the best interests of kids as their top priority. Jeff has shown that dedication.

Please join me in voting for Jeff Rentzel for school board.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.