Support Jeff Rentzel for school board

To the editor: Some candidates for public office have a lot to say about their experience and accomplishments. One local candidate does not say enough about his dedication to children and youth and his decades of raising foster children and caring for kids without parent support.
Jeff Rentzel is running for school board and has earned our support. Jeff spent a career working with young people in youth facilities. He has mentored children and youth with a myriad of problems and misfortunes. Sometimes he was the only caring adult in their lives.
Jeff and his wife have cared for 28 foster children and recently adopted a son who was 14 years old when he came to live with Jeff’s family three years ago. He was an eighth grader reading at fourth-grade level. He had never spent a full year in school. With Jeff’s caring guidance he progressed in his reading and since entering high school has achieved a 4.0 GPA. This is only one of many success stories about children and youth who have been loved and cared for by Jeff and his wife.
I have served on the school board and know firsthand the issues board members grapple with. The best board members are those who genuinely have the best interests of kids as their top priority. Jeff has shown that dedication.
Please join me in voting for Jeff Rentzel for school board.