Funding elementary band and orchestra

To the editor: Our school board has yet to approve the 2022-2023 budget for the Fairbanks North Star Borough. An email was sent to music teachers stating there will be no band or orchestra at elementary schools for the 2022-2023 school year due to budget cuts. Before any further cuts are considered, remember, fourth grade band and orchestra were cut from the 2021-2022 budget. This was supposed to be temporary. Now they want to cut fifth grade? Additionally, in order to cover prep periods for three schools, for the 2021-2022 school year three instrumental teachers were taken out of their positions which impacted 18 schools. Last year those cuts were justified by telling us it was to make things work with a staff reduction.
I cannot imagine any student taking up an instrument beginning in the sixth grade. I can, however, imagine students whose parents could afford instruments and private lessons being so far advanced it would intimidate the most confident student to join the school band or orchestra in middle school.
Becoming part of a group team provides an avenue of learning which will benefit students no matter what their futures hold. Not all students excel at sports, writing or speaking — band and orchestra can provide another option. Research from Maryville University confirmed music provides a psychological link between mental health and learning development. It stated this was one reason why music engagement is encouraged among young children whose brain can easily be molded to become more efficient in processing thoughts. It also explained that playing music allows students to express themselves in ways that listening does not allow.
Our state legislators should be encouraged to increase the base student allowance to make up for the steady cost increases to provide education for our students. The borough should also be providing more funding for our schools.
Support funding for band and orchestra in our elementary schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Do what’s best for the students.
Please don’t take the instruments away from them.