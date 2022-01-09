Support for voting rights

To the editor: In America we are fortunate that voters can decide the path our country takes. Voting is the voice of the people but sadly that voice is under attack in many states. After the horrific events of Jan. 6, numerous states have enacted laws that restrict voting rights and hinder one of the most important safeguards of American democracy, the right to vote.
We are lucky in Alaska that no such restrictions on voting exist now, and I hope that our Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan, and Rep. Young, will support the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act; that they will do all they can to see this important legislation comes to the floor and is passed.
The right to vote is the cornerstone of democracy. When our country was formed not all people could vote, voting was confined to white males who were property owners, like my ancestors and myself. As our country became stronger, we realized that this strength should be reinforced by including more voters. So voting rights have expanded through out our history, leading to a more democratic and stronger country. We need to move forward now with national standards to protect and advance voting rights once again,
Although an Alaskan for 46 years, my home town is Atlanta, Georgia, where I grew up during the Civil Rights era. I was fortunate enough to meet and march with the leaders of that day, and John Lewis was a hero of mine and is a hero of democracy. It is fitting that an act advancing voting rights be named for such a fine American. I urge you to contact our delegation and encourage them to support the bill that bears his name and advances democracy.
Don Pendergrast,
Fairbanks