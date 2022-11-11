Support for the Ambler Road

To the editor: I am writing in support if the Ambler Road and to explain my reasons for doing so.
My number one reason is state economics. We are going to need alternative sources of revenue for the state after the oil pipeline shuts down, and it looks like the nation and the world are headed that way. What’s good for the state is good for us as a people because we receive not only permanent funds, but revenue sharing, etc, etc.
I know some people in the villages are opposed to the road because it would bring in more hunters and I respect that, but I noticed in my hometown of Hughes where I was born and raised, less people are actually living off the land.
Times are changing. People aren’t even fishing or trapping much anymore. So I think our young people are going to need alternative ways to make a living in the future. My late father always used to tell me “You gotta think ahead! How you gonna make a living! Not only this year but the year after.”
So if you are opposed to the road make it known why and try to ensure that the state addresses it, but keep these other things in mind.
Well, I think I’ve said enough for one morning.