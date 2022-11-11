 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Support for the Ambler Road

To the editor: I am writing in support if the Ambler Road and to explain my reasons for doing so.

My number one reason is state economics. We are going to need alternative sources of revenue for the state after the oil pipeline shuts down, and it looks like the nation and the world are headed that way. What’s good for the state is good for us as a people because we receive not only permanent funds, but revenue sharing, etc, etc.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.