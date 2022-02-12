Support for SB 156

To the editor: Fellow Alaskans, I just sent this letter to all of our state senators. Please join me and send your views as well.
“My husband and I are residents of Anchor Point (Senate District P, House District 31). We love our country and vote in every local, state and federal election.
“I am pleased to see that SB 156 is now in front of you for consideration. SB 156 has my total support: No one should be fired from their job, kicked out of school, or denied access to a public place simply because they decline to participate in a government-sponsored, scientifically questionable, and suspiciously-supported medical experiment. All Americans have the right to make their own medical decisions. With regard to the veracity of Covid-19 reports, claims, cures and ‘vaccines,’ you and I as citizens have the right to make our own free and informed choice, without coercion.
“Many people have valid reasons for declining vaccination, including personal health, pre-existing immunity from previous infection, and simply the right to a conscientious objection to the methods, sources and real motivation ($$$) behind the development and administration of Covid ‘vaccines.’ The CDC has reversed its views and unethically disregarded studies that run counter to their current position. At this point they are not in an honorable position to dictate nor force medical procedures, injections, medications for treatment of Covid, much less disregard our citizens’ basic human rights under our Constitution.
“I exhort you to take a stand for our American citizenry. Graciously persuade your fellow senators to put personal freedom, civil rights and human dignity first by fully supporting and passing SB 156. I would be honored if you would thoughtfully consider the full import of your decision and contact me if I may support your efforts.”
Editor’s note: SB 156, sponsored by Sen. Lora Reinbold, would make vaccine mandates, “immunity passports” and “Discrimination based on vaccination status” unlawful in Alaska. On Thursday, the bill was referred to the Health and Social Services Committee.