Support for Prop 2 is support for local farmers

To the editor: I am a lifelong Alaskan who’s been living in Fairbanks for the last three years. I am acutely aware of the cost and shortage of enjoyable produce we face in Alaska. Each summer I’ve been here I’ve enjoyed produce from the farmers market and local shares from farms. Last year for the first time I was able to take part in a local winter Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) share from Offbeet Farm. Rather than a summer share that provides vegetables as they grow, all veggies were grown and stored at Offbeet Farm to await delivery between November and March. It allowed me to price out local produce in advance of the winter and continue to enjoy produce that tasted fresher than anything being shipped up from the Lower 48. In combination with a winter CSA from Boreal Woods Mushroom Farm, the food I had last year made for my best Fairbanks winter yet. I want to see those benefits shared further throughout the community.
In this year’s borough elections, on Oct. 3, we will have the chance to vote yes on Proposition 2, which would increase the viability of these types of winter shares. Both shares rely heavily on additional infrastructure for growing, processing and storing food; Prop 2 would exempt this kind of infrastructure from additional taxes. This cost savings could make the difference in new farms starting in our community or farms building additional infrastructure to provide food year round. I know that farmers I’ve talked to will be re-investing those savings into our local food and maintaining affordable prices for the food they offer year round, not just in the winter.