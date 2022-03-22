Support for local music and music programs

To the editor: We are the board of directors and planning committee of the Fairbanks Folk Festival, and we are concerned about the plans to remove band and orchestra classes from all elementary schools in the district. This would be shortsighted and costly to our community. Music education must be accessible to all children, not just those whose families can afford private lessons.
These music programs are only some of the programs facing cuts. Therefore, we must make it clear that proposed cuts to librarians or other essential school services are not an acceptable alternative. Cutting one essential service to fund another solves nothing.
Please show up and support music.
Submitted by Ryan Bowers on behalf of the Fairbanks Folk Festival.