Support for Les Nichols and Melissa Burnett

To the editor: I was recently deeply disheartened by the divisive attacks levied against school board candidates Les Nichols and Melissa Burnett. I have been in this community for over 40 years and cannot remember a time when so much hate and vitriol was being spread. This election should not be dominated by name-calling demagogues trying to knock each other down by calling candidates “QAnon cultists” on one side or calling people “groomers” on the other.
On both sides there seem to be actors determined to drag themselves into the mud and bring everyone with them, so instead of attacking good-natured people who are putting themselves forward for public service; I will instead talk about why I’m excited to vote for my preferred candidates this October.
Firstly, I was over the moon when I heard Melissa Burnett was running for school board. I first met Melissa when she stepped up to serve as manager of my grandson’s hockey team. The school board for years has asked for parents to get more involved and it’s no shock that this hockey mama stepped up to the challenge. As the grandmother of a child with special health needs, I know from listening to Melissa’s personal stories that there couldn’t be a more dogged advocate for keeping our kids safe and healthy. I also know that Melissa will be willing to listen to all parents within our district, not just ones from Riverview or downtown; but also, from Ester to Salcha and everything in between.
We are also privileged to have such an incredibly qualified candidate in Les. Besides being a successful local businessman Les has invaluable experience in school administration having previously served as a school vice principal, principal and dean. Les possesses unique experiences that will help our school district with its budgeting and teacher retention problems.
These are the reasons that I’m supporting Les and Melissa for the school board, and you are more than welcome to disagree. But for the sake of our community, our school district and most importantly our children, we must be respectful and come together in the end.