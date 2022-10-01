 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Support for Les Nichols and Melissa Burnett

To the editor: I was recently deeply disheartened by the divisive attacks levied against school board candidates Les Nichols and Melissa Burnett. I have been in this community for over 40 years and cannot remember a time when so much hate and vitriol was being spread. This election should not be dominated by name-calling demagogues trying to knock each other down by calling candidates “QAnon cultists” on one side or calling people “groomers” on the other.

On both sides there seem to be actors determined to drag themselves into the mud and bring everyone with them, so instead of attacking good-natured people who are putting themselves forward for public service; I will instead talk about why I’m excited to vote for my preferred candidates this October.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.