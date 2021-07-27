Support for Alaska's workers

To the editor: It’s time to restore the American Dream for workers. As income inequality skyrockets and the wealth gap increases, more and more Americans are looking for a way to not only survive, but to live a good middle-class life.
The solution to this problem is collective bargaining. The ability for workers to exercise their constitutional right to form a union in the workplace is part of our nation’s social contract.
This social contract was outlined in the 1935 National Labor Relations Act, which states, “It is declared to be the policy of the United States to eliminate the causes of certain substantial obstructions to the free flow of commerce … by encouraging … collective bargaining and by protecting the exercise by workers of full freedom of association, self-organization, and designation of representatives of their own choosing, for the purpose of negotiating the terms and conditions of their employment or other mutual aid or protection.”
Wall Street and industry titans breached this social contract decades ago, destroying a once level playing field for employee and employer. The protections and freedoms outlined by the NLRA have been systematically stripped away over time.
Thankfully, there’s a remedy. The Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act passed the US House with bipartisan support, including the support of Rep. Don Young. The PRO Act will give workers the choice to form a union through a free and fair election. I encourage Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan to join Rep. Young and support working Alaska families and pass the PRO Act.
Fair pay, good benefits, safe workplaces, and dignified retirement are not partisan. The opportunity to join a union leads to the ability to collectively bargain for these things and more. One of our nation’s greatest presidents, Republican Dwight D. Eisenhower said, “Only a fool would try to deprive working men and women of the right to join the union of their choice.”
The PRO Act would put the decision of whether to form a union back where it belongs — in the hands of workers. Workers deserve a path to the middle-class. Workers deserve the PRO Act.