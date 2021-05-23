Support Derek Miller

To the editor: By now many of you have received your GVEA ballots in the mail. Please remember to fill them out, as the results of the election of new board members will have an effect on all ratepayers in our community.
With that in mind, I’d like to voice my support for Derek Miller as a candidate for District 4. In the time I’ve known Derek, I’ve found him to be a thoughtful, detailed individual, who has been a committed and involved member of our community. Derek serve as a legislative aide in Juneau and understands public policy and the effect State level legislation has on the cost of living in the Interior. Talking with Derek about his candidacy, he told me he believes that renewables are an important, necessary part of our electric utility, but not at the expense of ratepayers. He understands that having reliable, sustainable and affordable power in the Interior should be the main goal of the GVEA Board.
In recent years, we have seen our electric rates climb to some of the highest in the country. With that in mind, it’s time to give somebody else a try. I think Derek Miller is the right man for the job.