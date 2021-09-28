Support civil candidates for office

To the editor: If Fairbanks is to be a society that encourages families to live or move here, we need to vote for candidates who support civil society. We see the opposite in several of the candidates running for local office. A civil society looks out for others in part by putting this virus behind us. This means following the best medical science, which means getting vaccinated, wearing masks when appropriate and avoiding crowded indoor venues.
It also means allowing speakers to speak at open forums without jeers from the audience.
In case you haven’t noticed, this virus has become the “Republican virus.” Why? Because it’s primarily the Republicans who support the continuation of the virus with their misguided choices of not getting vaccinated, not wearing masks and of propagating misinformation that makes people question the best evidence from our scientific and medical communities.
And what’s with the backlash against health care workers who risk their lives to help those who choose not to be vaccinated and catch the virus from others who chose not be be vaccinated? Not too long after the virus struck, health care workers were cheered for the hard and dangerous work they were doing. Now they are being jeered and spat at. We need to vote for civil-minded candidates for the Borough Assembly and school board. Be sure to cast your vote for a civil society.