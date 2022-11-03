 Skip to main content
Support Bart LeBon for State House

To the editor: As a certified public accountant, I have had the pleasure of working with Bart in his banking capacity for over 30 years assisting our mutual clients in finding financing solutions. As an involved community member, it has been hard to miss Bart as he stands out in a crowd!

It’s not just his height, as a community we have seen Bart on the basketball court as a referee, as an active Rotarian participating in community projects, as an engaged school board member and as the treasurer for the organization hosting the Arctic Winter Games to mention a few.

