Support Bart LeBon for State House

To the editor: As a certified public accountant, I have had the pleasure of working with Bart in his banking capacity for over 30 years assisting our mutual clients in finding financing solutions. As an involved community member, it has been hard to miss Bart as he stands out in a crowd!
It’s not just his height, as a community we have seen Bart on the basketball court as a referee, as an active Rotarian participating in community projects, as an engaged school board member and as the treasurer for the organization hosting the Arctic Winter Games to mention a few.
As a banker he has analyzed Fairbanks small business budgets to confirm his customers have the cash flow to support their financing objectives. He has worked with Fairbanks nonprofits and understands their financial needs. As a school board member, it is all about the kids, but you must have a workable budget and Bart brought to the school board the financial skills needed to get the job done.
It took half a dozen years of failing to compromise on cutting spending and or raising taxes by our governors and legislature to run through its cash reserves. Next’s year’s budget and funding this year’s budget short fall could eliminate the remaining reserves and thus require meaningful compromises from both sides of the aisle.
Bart has the financial experience, the extensive knowledge of our community and the even disposition to get the job done. Please join me in voting for Bart LeBon for State House D31.