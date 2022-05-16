 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Support and encouragement for Alzheimer's care

  • Comments

To the editor: One in two baby boomers who reach the age of 80 will develop Alzheimer’s. This is why the Alzheimer’s Association has classified baby boomers as the “Alzheimer’s Generation.” Alaska Natives and other Indigenous Americans have the highest likelihood of any race to develop dementia, as 35% of Alaska Native and other Indigenous American peoples can expect to develop dementia in their lifetime. Tens of thousands of Alaskans are currently impacted by dementia, and many more can expect to be impacted by dementia in the future.

Navigating the health care system can be stressful and confusing, whether you are served through private insurance, IHS, Medicaid/Medicare or other options. Thankfully, Sen. Lisa Murkowski has co-sponsored the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act (CCAA). This dementia care management model would provide comprehensive care services, including caregiver education and support, ensure patients have access to providers with dementia care expertise, and reimburse providers through payment based on their performance. Sen. Dan Sullivan could also play an important role in addressing this critical issue if he joins Sen. Murkowski in co-sponsoring the CCAA.

Please join us and the national Alzheimer’s Association in thanking Sen. Murkowski for her support and encouraging Sen. Sullivan to join her in the fight to end Alzheimer’s by co-sponsoring the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act.

The Alzheimer’s Association Alaska Community Board is comprised of Josh Lonn, community board chair, and Sherri Roberds, Cindy Harris and Michelle Cassano, community board members.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.