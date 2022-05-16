Support and encouragement for Alzheimer's care

To the editor: One in two baby boomers who reach the age of 80 will develop Alzheimer’s. This is why the Alzheimer’s Association has classified baby boomers as the “Alzheimer’s Generation.” Alaska Natives and other Indigenous Americans have the highest likelihood of any race to develop dementia, as 35% of Alaska Native and other Indigenous American peoples can expect to develop dementia in their lifetime. Tens of thousands of Alaskans are currently impacted by dementia, and many more can expect to be impacted by dementia in the future.
Navigating the health care system can be stressful and confusing, whether you are served through private insurance, IHS, Medicaid/Medicare or other options. Thankfully, Sen. Lisa Murkowski has co-sponsored the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act (CCAA). This dementia care management model would provide comprehensive care services, including caregiver education and support, ensure patients have access to providers with dementia care expertise, and reimburse providers through payment based on their performance. Sen. Dan Sullivan could also play an important role in addressing this critical issue if he joins Sen. Murkowski in co-sponsoring the CCAA.
Please join us and the national Alzheimer’s Association in thanking Sen. Murkowski for her support and encouraging Sen. Sullivan to join her in the fight to end Alzheimer’s by co-sponsoring the Comprehensive Care for Alzheimer’s Act.