Support Alaska in Congress

To the editor: Of all the candidates for Alaska’s only representative in Congress, only Sarah Palin is endorsed by Donald J. Trump, the next president of the United States. No president of the United States has ever been a better friend to Alaska. As president, Donald Trump will need staunch supporters in Washington. Sarah Palin is that person.
As 45th president, Donald Trump worked hard to drain the swamp in Washington DC. Corruption is rampant in Congress. Everybody knows it, but nobody seems to have the guts to stand up to the corrupt political establishment. Nobody, that is, except Sarah Palin.
Alaskans know a thing or two about corruption. When I was a member of the state Legislature in the 1990s, Alaska was plagued by an epidemic of corruption that would have made Huey Long blush. There was nothing particularly secret about it. Lawmakers openly flaunted their corrupt dealings with lobbyists.
Sarah brought unethical activities into the sunshine and forced the chair of the Oil and Gas Commission to resign and ultimately lead to elected officials going to jail. That act could have been political suicide for Sarah, but she knew it was more important to do the right thing.
Sarah Palin is a courageous crusader against corruption who is willing to risk her own interests to hold government leaders accountable, regardless of which party they belong to. There are good reasons why Sarah is Alaska’s only candidate for Congress endorsed by Donald Trump.