Support Alaska in Congress

To the editor: Of all the candidates for Alaska’s only representative in Congress, only Sarah Palin is endorsed by Donald J. Trump, the next president of the United States. No president of the United States has ever been a better friend to Alaska. As president, Donald Trump will need staunch supporters in Washington. Sarah Palin is that person.

As 45th president, Donald Trump worked hard to drain the swamp in Washington DC. Corruption is rampant in Congress. Everybody knows it, but nobody seems to have the guts to stand up to the corrupt political establishment. Nobody, that is, except Sarah Palin.

