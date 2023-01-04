To the editor: Every day we learn of atrocities committed against the Ukrainian people. It may seem overwhelming to do anything, but there are ways to help.
In the fall, Lindy Kinn and Robin Benjamin led an OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, www.campusce.net/uafolli) class aimed at creatively getting aid to the suffering people. Participants in the OLLI class, inspired by Lindy and Robin, created unique collage quilts. Classmates overwhelmingly chose to donate their "Sunflowers for Ukraine" quilts as a fundraiser to World Central Kitchen. World Central Kitchen provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises.