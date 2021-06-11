You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

Sundown purge

To the editor: Dec. 7 and Sept. 11. Days to never forget, surprised by a Japanese attack and Saudi extremists.

Jan. 6 was no surprise. Last year, FBI Director Wray warned us and Congress of those who remain the most active domestic terrorists in the United Sates. BLM? No. Antifa? No. Outfits like white supremacists, Qanon? Yes.

Reaction to the info from Congressional Republicans? They chose not to focus on the apex dangers to our society — loopy denizens with trumped-up schemes to thwart fair elections and corrode institutions of democracy. Trump blessed sycophants.

Republicans refused to be proactive. 2020 was the time for committees to investigate last year’s riots. To now demand the events mesh with Jan. 6 is nuttier than a peanut farm, not even in the same criminality league. On Jan. 6, our democracy’s symbolic institution was attacked by hostile trespassers waving giant Qanon Trump flags. Hours of continuous hand to hand combat against officers protecting our Capitol, chanting “hang Mike Pence.” Where’s Pelosi?

Reactions from America’s enemies? Laughter, jubilation. Allies? Disgust, mistrust toward brown-nosing, boot-licking, ring-kissing Congressional Republican Trump cultists.

Their alarming freaky side shows of loony, birdbrained conspiracy theories. Hyperbolic screwball lies have resulted in a wealth of donations. Trump showed them how to be greedier political grifters.

Solution? Affable. Once upon a time ... On July 4, each of two entities forms into a column (3 feet apart). One column of Capitol police officers (with their wives). On the other? Metro police officers (and spouses), occupying every step leading to the Capitol rotunda. The vanguard? 140 officers injured on Jan. 6.

Republicans boast of being the “law and order” party. Why fear the very police who risked their lives to save them from Trump’s hate-filled unruly “vanilla” mob? Assemble Congressional Republicans who voted against the independent insurrection inquiry. Station democracy’s fascist-behaving demagogues at our Capitol’s bottom staircase — participation mandatory, enforced by federal marshals.

Sundown! Gauntlet-running fireworks commence. Tall Sen. Sullivan? May advance 10 feet if he falls face-forward. Rep. Young? Not as far on his motorized grocery cart.

