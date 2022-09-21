Sue Sprinkle for City Council

To the editor: I write this letter in the capacity of someone who knows and respects Sue Sprinkle, candidate for Fairbanks City Council. She cares, she comes forward with a can-do attitude and the goals she sets up for the city of Fairbanks will be accomplished.
Her vision for a better Fairbanks is grounded in her ideals for an environment that makes our life here the best that it can be.
Her vast body of volunteering and service and her devotion of time bring an extensive body of experience to the position on the City Council. We would be fortunate to have her. In addition, to know her is to love her. She is loyal, hard working, tireless and innovative. All traits we could only be so lucky to have in the person of a city council member. Vote Sue Sprinkle on Oct. 4 and know success in the city.