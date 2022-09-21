 Skip to main content
Sue Sprinkle for City Council

To the editor: I write this letter in the capacity of someone who knows and respects Sue Sprinkle, candidate for Fairbanks City Council. She cares, she comes forward with a can-do attitude and the goals she sets up for the city of Fairbanks will be accomplished.

Her vision for a better Fairbanks is grounded in her ideals for an environment that makes our life here the best that it can be.

