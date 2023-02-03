Studs, chains and Heet: Letter writer tells woebegone cheechako how to get winter savvy

To the editor: I enjoy Managing Editor Hank Nuwer’s “Golden Heart Tales” columns.
It’s humorous reading about your progression from cheechako to sourdough (you can look “sourdough” up).
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To the editor: I enjoy Managing Editor Hank Nuwer’s “Golden Heart Tales” columns.
It’s humorous reading about your progression from cheechako to sourdough (you can look “sourdough” up).
On tires, you should have bought something like a Goodyear Ultra Grip, which is a Blizzak competitor. The big difference — Goodyear Ultra Grips are studable. Studs are the best for winter in Alaska. Period!
Nothing except chains beats studded tires on ice. Nothing! I’ll repeat. Nothing else out-performs studded tires on ice. There are naysayers ... they are both wrong and cheap ($). Don’t cheap out on safety.
Second, you need to buy another set of wheels to mount your summer tires on. You cannot run winter tires in the summer as they will wear out prematurely.
Third, get yourself a set of chains. They are the ultimate in traction; you can’t drive as fast. But nothing else works in deep snow and on ice. Make sure you store them in your car and not in the garage.
Fourth, isopropyl alcohol in your fuel tank, otherwise known as red Heet (gas line antifreeze) keeps ice out of your fuel system. Follow the directions on the bottle.
There is much more I could say about winter preparedness, but that’s enough.
Well, (I’ve got) two more tips, slow down. Put cold weather survival clothing in your vehicle.
Best of luck.
Tom Carter
Fairbanks
Columnist Hank Nuwer replies: Thanks, Tom. Those are great tips. In the meantime, I’m looking to trade my Jeep for a sled and 12 stout huskies.
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.