Stuck on the roundabout of life
To the editor: Can we just take a minute to evaluate the upcoming road construction season so we don’t have another experience like the debacle of last summer?
I am referring to the upcoming work at the Steese Expressway/Airport Road intersection — the design being the “only one like it in the country” (as stated in an article by the Daily News-Miner). I have heard nothing but skepticism from literally everyone I have spoken to. Please tell me it was not engineered by the same mental master who designed the roundabout near Cold Spot Feeds ... the same roundabout that misses the actual road that leads to Ulta. You actually have to go through the roundabout, then wait for traffic to clear so you can turn in to the empty space behind a building, to then turn down the road leading to that popular business. My wife was complaining that when she then wanted to leave that corner to turn left to go to the grocery store, she had to actually turn right to go through the roundabout. Sadly, there was a train blocking the tracks so the traffic was backed up through the roundabout, blocking the exit that would take her to the grocery store. If that roundabout had actually incorporated the road to Ulta, it would have been far enough from the train tracks that perhaps that would not have happened.
As the designers keep trying to reassure us that it will be obvious when you are actually driving through it, I have serious reservations. I ponder the current driving conditions, where you cannot see any lane divisions or any pavement paintings with arrows, warnings or anything else. Let’s not forget that the pavement markings really cannot be seen for six months out of the year here even under the best of circumstances.
Can the “powers that be” please stop the madness? Can we actually consider a tried and true design that has been successful elsewhere? Please?