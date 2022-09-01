Strong leaders for school board

To the editor: I was both perplexed and amused at April Smith’s community perspective. She seems to be saying that school board members don’t really do anything important so they don’t need to know anything about how schools work. At the same time, she is trying to encourage voters to choose people who solely embrace the political side of this entity.
Ms. Smith acknowledges that the board creates the policies that guide the district and hires the person tasked with carrying out those policies. These responsibilities are actually very important and should not be swept under the rug as trivial. As she also indicates, school board members aren’t required to have any relevant experience. However, as with any job, isn’t it reasonable to select the best candidates who are aligned with the goals of the entity and have experience, when possible? In this instance, in case there is confusion, the goal of our school district is to educate all (not an elite few, but all) of the students of our community so that they might reach their fullest potential. In order to accomplish that, we need leaders who fully embrace that goal and provide support for the employees who must carry out the mission.