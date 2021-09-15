Stop wasteful consumerism

You have permission to edit this article.
To the editor: Sometimes, I completely exhaust myself by thinking about limited non-renewable resources; ocean plastic pollution; and future climate change disasters. Plus lack of interest, and response from people who just don’t care, makes it a daunting task.

I often take a time to stop stressing or to recoup from how exhausting it is to actually to try to make people change their wasteful consumer habits. But the task is still clear, this generation must solve these problems, or bust.

We were born into this disposable society, but just know those resources won’t always be available to us. We have to stop thinking that we are entitled to single-use products, because we worked hard.

Pay your work forward to future generations. Do your part to use less, reduce, re-use, recycle, and refrain from, or give up wasteful consumerism, etc.

If you care about the future of your children, teach them to live more sustainably.

