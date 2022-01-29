 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stop the war hysteria

  • Comments

To the editor: In the late 19th century long before the outbreak of World War I, the “Iron Chancellor” of Germany, Otto Von Bismark (who is largely credited with unifying Germany), is reputed to have said, “If war ever comes it will be because of some damn fool thing in the Balkans.” He was dead on. The other WWI fact often forgotten is who mobilized first. The answer is Russia because of a complicated set of alliances Germany followed which cast all of Europe into an apocalyptic war. While technically won by France and the Allies, it practically guaranteed WWII.

Now, approximately 100 years later, we face a similar situation. Like Bismark’s Germany, U.S. foreign policy has focused on protecting our interests by having other nations buffer us against perceived enemies. Put bluntly, we supply lethal weapons to countries neighboring Russia so that they may defend themselves against supposed “Russian aggression.” And we offer membership in the military alliance, NATO. This is risky business at best. Indeed, the deployment of Jupiter missiles to Turkey by JFK arguably precipitated the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Consequently, while it is certainly uncomfortable to support a dictator like Putin, his argument that Russia is threatened by Ukrainian NATO membership is, as noted by Michael O’Hanlon of the Brookings Institute on BBC World News, indeed a legitimate argument. However, partly to appease war hawks on the Right, Biden and Secretary of State Blinken are setting up a war hysteria that need not exist. Fortunately, France and Germany, who know from WWI how stupid it is to go off to a “noble” war and sacrifice a whole generation as memorialized in the novel “All Quiet on the Western Front,” are pursuing direct diplomatic contact with Putin in Paris.

Meanwhile, Biden is withdrawing diplomatic personnel in Kiev and mobilizing troops, which is displaying weakness. Russia says they won’t attempt an invasion. Let’s take them at their word as Ukraine has argued. Also don’t conflate Ukraine with Crimea which was part of Russia until about 1970. Does Biden have the backbone to not choose the easy path of war what Congress is clamoring for? We shall see.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.