Stop the Russian war against Ukraine
To the editor: We in the west should do everything we can to end this brutal and unjustified war that Putin of Russia is waging against the innocent people of Ukraine.
I think Ukraine and some NATO member countries should offer and agree to sign a treaty with Russia that says Ukraine will not become a member of NATO in exchange for the withdrawal of Russian military forces. This will provide an offramp for Putin to gracefully call off this terrible war.
President Zelensky of Ukraine is doing a magnificent job of helping to inspire his people to put up a fierce and courageous defense of their country. It is good that other nations are voluntarily sending anti-tank missiles and other supplies to the Ukrainians.
Perhaps Zelensky might think that agreeing to the concession of “never joining NATO,” would be seen as weakness and capitulation to the brutal dictator in Russia. Perhaps Zelensky thinks that the Ukrainians can ultimately hold out against the Russians. But how many more thousands of innocent lives must be lost? I fear escalation and miscalculation, perhaps even involving nuclear weapons.
I do not think the “concession” of a “No NATO membership treaty” is unreasonable.
What if California became an independent country? The U.S. might go along with that. But what if California then wanted to join a military alliance with some Asian powers. The U.S. would probably strongly object. California could remain an independent and sovereign country, but they should remain neutral and not become aligned against the U.S.
Another measure the U.S. should do to encourage an end to this Russian aggression against Ukraine, is for President Biden to do a course correction on his energy policy. He should encourage an increase in domestic oil and natural gas production so as to regain the U.S. energy independence that we had 3 years ago.
Such measures would demonstrate flexibility, wisdom and strength. It would help reduce oil prices and cut into Putin’s profits from Russian oil exports.