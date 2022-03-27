 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stop the Russian war against Ukraine

  • Comments

Stop the Russian war against Ukraine

To the editor: We in the west should do everything we can to end this brutal and unjustified war that Putin of Russia is waging against the innocent people of Ukraine.

I think Ukraine and some NATO member countries should offer and agree to sign a treaty with Russia that says Ukraine will not become a member of NATO in exchange for the withdrawal of Russian military forces. This will provide an offramp for Putin to gracefully call off this terrible war.

President Zelensky of Ukraine is doing a magnificent job of helping to inspire his people to put up a fierce and courageous defense of their country. It is good that other nations are voluntarily sending anti-tank missiles and other supplies to the Ukrainians.

Perhaps Zelensky might think that agreeing to the concession of “never joining NATO,” would be seen as weakness and capitulation to the brutal dictator in Russia. Perhaps Zelensky thinks that the Ukrainians can ultimately hold out against the Russians. But how many more thousands of innocent lives must be lost? I fear escalation and miscalculation, perhaps even involving nuclear weapons.

I do not think the “concession” of a “No NATO membership treaty” is unreasonable.

What if California became an independent country? The U.S. might go along with that. But what if California then wanted to join a military alliance with some Asian powers. The U.S. would probably strongly object. California could remain an independent and sovereign country, but they should remain neutral and not become aligned against the U.S.

Another measure the U.S. should do to encourage an end to this Russian aggression against Ukraine, is for President Biden to do a course correction on his energy policy. He should encourage an increase in domestic oil and natural gas production so as to regain the U.S. energy independence that we had 3 years ago.

Such measures would demonstrate flexibility, wisdom and strength. It would help reduce oil prices and cut into Putin’s profits from Russian oil exports.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.