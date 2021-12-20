Steps Alaska should take
To the editor: Require or encourage (through taxation) resource extraction industries to be owned by Alaska residents and headquartered in Alaska. Tax sales of our resources (minerals, fish and timber) like you have taxed cannabis cultivation (per ounce, per fish or per tree, regardless of the wholesale value of the product.)
Move with force and determination toward renewable sources of energy production. We should be leading the country/world into the new paradigm of low carbon energy production. Keeping our vast natural resources (air, earth and water) pristine for future generations should be our primary goal. When faced with a new (sustainable) industry (cannabis) no one flinched at requiring state resident owners and investors. Why do we allow nonresident (in most cases foreign) owners and investors to extract and sell our other resources? If we managed our state resources “for the highest and best benefit” of all state residents (as is outlined in our constitution) we wouldn’t have so many state residents living at or near poverty levels while nonresident (mostly foreign) oligarchs extract billions of dollars of our resources every year.
If our state government truly represented the needs of our residents instead of the wants of a handful of international corporate oligarchs, we could/should lead the country in living standards. What if we took a small portion of the public resource wealth we allow foreign billionaires to extract from our state and build more schools, reduce class sizes and hire more teachers. We could have the best education system in the country. Teachers would come from all over to teach here. We have the money and resources. We just lack the political will. Instead our representatives argue every year about how to spend less on our children and give more back to the foreign billionaires. Makes me wonder whom they really work for.
We have the most natural and mineral wealth of any state in the union and an $80 billion savings account. If we can’t manage that wealth for the best good of our residents, it is our fault and no one else’s.