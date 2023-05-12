Stepping up to the community news plate

To the editor: I whole heartedly agree with Coleen Turner’s May 5 Letter to the Editor regarding Fred Meyer discontinuing using the News-Miner to distribute ad inserts.
Back in time before the box stores, ma and pa merchants used the News-Miner heavily to advertise, but times have changed both in how people get their news, younger people don’t read newspapers as much (the subject of a future commentary), and larger stores have moved to websites or other electronic methods. But as Coleen says, hometown newspapers are still vital to communities, and ours needs Fred Meyer’s help. Fred Meyer needs to play the long game here and help ensure our community continues to benefit from our hometown newspaper, as a healthy community benefits Fred Meyer.