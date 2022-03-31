 Skip to main content
Staying on top of our game

To the editor: If the United States wants to remain globally competitive, we must continue to find ways to innovate, advance STEM industry growth and opportunities, protect our national security, and ensure that the highly-skilled individuals who want to contribute to the U.S. are able to.

There are nearly 3,000 foreign-born STEM workers in Alaska, making up 12.7% of the entire field. Legislation is already on the table that will increase opportunities for foreign born STEM and medical professionals with advanced degrees to work and contribute to the U.S. in their respective fields — the America COMPETES Act. The legislation would also increase the security of federally funded research and development grants and export-controlled goods, technologies, and sensitive information, ensuring that U.S. innovation remains in the U.S. This is of the utmost importance to protect our national security and combat China’s existing efforts to attract and retain STEM professionals.

By taking advantage of clear-cut benefits of the America COMPETES Act, including significant investments and policy improvements to support industries that are critical to our national security and economic leadership, like artificial intelligence, semiconductor production, biotechnology, and cyber security, we can ensure that the U.S. is able to remain at the top of our game. By advancing the America COMPETES Act and expanding opportunities for foreign-born individuals in STEM, we would be helping the entire nation. Therefore, I encourage Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan to pass this legislation as soon as possible.

