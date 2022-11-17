Stay safe on the roads

To the editor: As a concerned citizen of the Fairbanks North Star Borough, I would like to warn pedestrians and motorists of traffic hazards due to warming weather in the Interior.
On Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, after attending the Veterans Day event at the Westmark Hotel, I was going to have lunch at Shoppers Forum. I was on a mountain bike with studded tires when I crossed the Cowles Street and Airport Way intersection going west. After crossing the street, I hesitated for a couple of seconds, waiting for the light to turn green. The time was about 12:20 pm. I usually don’t wait when in a hurry. It was the hesitation that saved my life.