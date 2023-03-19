State needs to stay a part of national voter information agency

To the editor: If the United States is to remain a democratic nation, it is essential that its citizens take the necessary steps to vote for their representatives at all levels of government — national, state and local. If citizens know that the voting system is managed responsibly and their votes will be counted, they will be more likely to take the time and effort necessary to vote.
For these reasons it is alarming — especially with the forthcoming Anchorage municipal election on April 4 — to hear that Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s newly appointed elections director is considering dropping out of a system that improves the accuracy of voter rolls and the counting of votes. Even worse is the fact that, at former President Donald Trump’s urging, several other states have already dropped out.
This system, the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), was created as a nonprofit organization in 2012 in recognition of the vital importance of voting. Led by the highly reputable Pew Charitable Trust, election officials from Colorado, Delaware, Maryland, Nevada, Utah, Virginia and Washington worked together to develop ERIC with the mission of assisting states in improving the accuracy of America’s voter rolls and increasing access to voter registration for all eligible citizens.
A primary focus of the organization has been to identify eligible but unregistered potential voters. In the 11 years since its formation, ERIC has identified over 60 million potential voters nationwide. The organization also works to keep voter registration lists current, legal and accurate by eliminating those who are no longer able or available to vote.
Gov. Dunleavy’s elections director cited cost as a reason for dropping Alaska’s membership in ERIC. A quick check shows that cost could not be a real factor. Annual dues are based on voting population, and in fiscal year 2022-23 member states paid between $26,000 to $116,000 each. Presumably, Alaska’s cost was close to the lower figure. The fact that former President Donald Trump has urged states to leave ERIC may be a more significant factor.