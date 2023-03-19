 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State needs to stay a part of national voter information agency

To the editor: If the United States is to remain a democratic nation, it is essential that its citizens take the necessary steps to vote for their representatives at all levels of government — national, state and local. If citizens know that the voting system is managed responsibly and their votes will be counted, they will be more likely to take the time and effort necessary to vote.

For these reasons it is alarming — especially with the forthcoming Anchorage municipal election on April 4 — to hear that Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s newly appointed elections director is considering dropping out of a system that improves the accuracy of voter rolls and the counting of votes. Even worse is the fact that, at former President Donald Trump’s urging, several other states have already dropped out.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.