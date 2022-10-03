 Skip to main content
State is negligent when it comes to disaster preparedness

To the editor: The recent flood disaster along Alaska’s west coast was fueled by climate change and entirely predictable. Such climate disasters will only increase in the coming decades.

To get in front of such predictable disasters, that will cost billions of dollars this century, we proposed in 2007 and every year since, to all legislators and governors, that the state of Alaska establish an Alaska Climate Change Response Fund, derived from a nominal fee on oil, gas and coal production, (e.g. 0.5% of revenue), with which to help vulnerable communities better prepare for such climate disasters (wildfire, flooding, subsidence, erosion, infrastructure damage, etc.). There are well-established engineering solutions to mitigate such disasters.

