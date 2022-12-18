 Skip to main content
Standing with Fred Meyer employees

To the editor: The hard-working men and women at Fred Meyer West grocery, Fred Meyer West meat and seafood department, and Fred Meyer East meat and seafood department are currently fighting for a new contract from the company. And the company is doing everything it can to deny us the contract we deserve.

We are workers at the stores and we are proud members of UFCW Local 1496. In 2001, we stood up to the company to organize the only unionized Fred Meyer grocery department in Alaska.

