Standing with Fred Meyer employees

To the editor: The hard-working men and women at Fred Meyer West grocery, Fred Meyer West meat and seafood department, and Fred Meyer East meat and seafood department are currently fighting for a new contract from the company. And the company is doing everything it can to deny us the contract we deserve.
We are workers at the stores and we are proud members of UFCW Local 1496. In 2001, we stood up to the company to organize the only unionized Fred Meyer grocery department in Alaska.
Now, we are doing it once again and standing together for a fair contract. We worked through the pandemic — without us, families across the Interior would not have had access to the food, toiletries, and home goods they needed during the pandemic. Our members couldn’t work from home like the corporate executives of the company did.
While top grocery chains rake in billions in profits, workers have seen wages stagnate due to inflation and corporate cost-cutting, compounded with heavier workloads. Fairbanks is home to two of the highest-grossing Fred Meyer stores in Kroger’s portfolio, and Alaska represents a substantial percentage of Kroger’s profits.
We have gone to the bargaining table with key issues such as increased wages, improved working conditions, and most importantly to us and our fellow members, healthcare.
We have asked the company to adopt our union health care plan, which would provide comprehensive coverage of medical, dental, vision, Rx, and life insurance — all at significant savings to members. The kicker is that this plan would also save the company hundreds of thousands per year.
So ask yourself why would the company deny workers better, more affordable healthcare coverage when it would also save the company money?
Fairbanks is a union town. So when corporations like Kroger continue to earn massive profits and reward shareholders and C-suite executives but not the men and women doing the work, we must push back. We must say not in our town, not in our state, not in our country. It is the very reason labor unions exist, to balance the playing field and give workers the opportunity to bargain collectively for fair compensation and affordable healthcare.
So when you’re doing your holiday shopping at Fred Meyer this month, tell the grocery clerks, the produce workers, the deli, the bakery, the meat and seafood department, the liquor store, and Starbucks employees at the West store and the meat and seafood department at the East store, “I stand with you,” “I support you,” and “Keep fighting for the contract you deserve!”
Alex Baker, Crystal Hockenberry, Antonio Pacheco, Lori Schwietert, Nicholas Spearman and Arturo Tovar Salazar