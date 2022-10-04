Spot the difference

To the editor: The fact that Mary Peltola came out on top in the special election for the U.S. House of Representatives seat clearly illustrated the scam that ranked choice voting is.
A troubled thought crossed my mind as I was completing my mailed in ballot that there were not four final candidates, but three. Ms. Peltola enjoyed an advantage since she was the only Democrat candidate left against the two Republicans. I had fallen for a trick. How easy it is to come out on top if you’re the only candidate garnering votes while the two opposing candidates cannibalize each other.