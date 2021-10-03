Speeding to the voting booth

To the editor: Several days ago I witness two large pickup trucks with extended side mirrors clip each other on the narrow lanes on College Road. This incident brought to mind the role Lance Roberts played as a point person in the unsafe laning of this roadway I travel daily.
An information meeting was held in one of our local schools regarding the lane configuration — four narrow lanes or two wide ones with a center left turn.
Lance arrived late to the presentation and immediately took charge. One of the women presenters shared extensive research statistics clearly supporting the safety of the three-lane configuration, which would reduce chronic speeding, rear end collisions, and much more. Lance dismissed this information forthright and proceeded to rile up a few attendees who had been a part of a civil discussion. He clearly supported, in my view, the speeders as an “individual right” and claimed that businesses had a problem with slowing the traffic. The meeting disintegrated into a loud, interrupting shouting match — literally my way or the highway.
But the story is not over. Lance pursued his vision vigorously right up to a committee of seven — all three mayors, an Assembly member, and three others who voted 4-3 to install the narrow four-lane configuration.
When your anxiety level rises, as mine does, while driving on College Road, remember a loudmouth representing a few can endanger the safety of thousands who traverse this roadway.
Lance wishes to serve us on the Borough Assembly.
There is good news. College Road redo was engineered correctly for three lanes. For $100,000 or so, the configuration can be corrected.